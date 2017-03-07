Sacramento Police Investigate Shooting Near Arden Fair Mall
Sac officers descend on Arden Fair Mall after a shooting. Details coming up at 10 on @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/DxpYLa2j48 SPD working a shooting on Arden Wy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
