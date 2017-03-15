Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly ...

Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run

9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento police investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash just south of the Del Paso Heights area on Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. A man riding a bicycle was hit by an unknown vehicle.

