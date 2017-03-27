Sacramento Police Department Releases Video of Moments Leading Up to Officer-Involved Shooting
Less than a week after Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg ordered the release of dashcam video showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting, the Sacramento Police Department released hours of video to the public. Police say Lee was armed and opened fire on officers after they had been tracking him in connection to a different shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|JTTF the liar
|7,094
|Sacramaniacs (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Jerry Brown Sux
|48
|interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Chunk
|7
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Real
|84
|Manager Your Android Device Data on PC
|Mon
|Password Manager
|3
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Mar 25
|jonjedi
|35
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC