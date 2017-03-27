Sacramento police confrontation leaves man with severe brain damage
Debbie Hernandez talks about her son John Hernandez's injuries following a March 6 incident. John Hernandez was approached by police after people reported that he was acting erratically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide.
|1 hr
|sickout
|1
|Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Amy
|9
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|88
|Sacramaniacs (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|49
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Mavis Fernley
|7,095
|Trump Eats Detainees
|10 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC