Sacramento Police Arrest, ID Suspect in Quadruple Slaying
A 56-year-old suspect, who was detained in San Francisco on Thursday in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in Sacramento, has now been arrested, according to police. The man was identified by Sacramento police on Twitter around 7 a.m. Friday as Salvador Vasquez-Oliva.
