Sacramento Paralegal Secures Green Cards for Her Parents
After nearly a year and a half of trying, a 23-year-old Sacramento-based paralegal successfully petitioned for her own undocumented parents' green cards. In the stacks of files on Keren Carrillo's desk, two cases in particular were especially close to her heart.
