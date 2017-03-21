Sacramento pair arrested in death of woman shot in the head
Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a woman found shot in the head at a Sacramento-area motel, deputies said Tuesday. James Martin Baca, 37, and Rebecca Irene Temme, 35, of Sacramento, were taken into custody Tuesday evening in the death of Leonora Montoya, 53, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
