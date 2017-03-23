Sacramento murder suspects captured in Menlo Park
Following a high-speed car chase that ended in Menlo Park, two people suspected of shooting and killing a 53-year-old woman in a Sacramento motel the previous night were arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20. A little after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento. Deputies searched the Surf Motel at 3204 Auburn Blvd. and found the body of 53-year-old Leonora Montoya, who was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
