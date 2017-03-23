Sacramento murder suspects captured i...

Sacramento murder suspects captured in Menlo Park

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Almanac

Following a high-speed car chase that ended in Menlo Park, two people suspected of shooting and killing a 53-year-old woman in a Sacramento motel the previous night were arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20. A little after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento. Deputies searched the Surf Motel at 3204 Auburn Blvd. and found the body of 53-year-old Leonora Montoya, who was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a... 9 hr rachelhot 1
How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android 15 hr rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 18 hr Logic 101 26
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 20 hr Roudy the Sevente... 9
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android Tue qwwers 2
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho... Tue qwwers 2
How to Recover Deleted Files from Android SD Card Tue rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC