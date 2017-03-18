Sacramento Man Arrested in Deadly Hit and Run
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run near Hagginwood Park, Sacramento Police announced Saturday. Investigators say a man was riding a bicycle near Marysville and Las Robles Boulevard when he was struck by what appeared to be a blue work truck.
