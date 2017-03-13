Sacramento Democrats push college-affordability bills

Supervisor Jane Kim , mayor Edwin Lee , and City College of San Francisco acting chancellor Susan Lamb announce that City College of San Francisco will be accessible for all California residents taking courses for credit next year on Monday, February 6, 2017, at city hall in San Francisco, Calif. less Supervisor Jane Kim , mayor Edwin Lee , and City College of San Francisco acting chancellor Susan Lamb announce that City College of San Francisco will be ... more California community colleges would be free to full-time students for one year, tuition subsidies for middle-income students would remain intact, and extra money for college living expenses would flow under a package of bills announced Monday by Assembly Democrats in Sacramento.

