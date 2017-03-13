Sacramento-area tomato grower wins fight with water regulators
A Sacramento-area tomato tycoon with offices in Woodland, who grows primarily in the Williams area, has won a fight with California regulators over a major water pollution fine. The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday the state Regional Water Quality Control Board rescinded its $1.5 million fine against Chris Rufer's company, Morning Star Packing Co., for allegedly violating wastewater discharge regulations.
