Residents of Sacramento Apartment Complex Find Notes Reminding Them Marijuana Not Allowed
These days around Capitol Towers in downtown Sacramento, there's a new sensibility taking root when it comes to pot. Renters found notices on or under their doors Wednesday morning from complex management saying that despite state law allowing for the use of medical marijuana it's still banned by federal law and not allowed on apartment property.
