Renters strike back: Statewide nonprofit, DSA launch rent control campaign in Sacramento

6 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Jonah Paul of Sacramento's chapter of Democratic Socialists of America addresses a crowd of residents on rent control March 4. A bare-bones conference room off Broadway Avenue became the staging ground last week for a campaign to bring Sacramento's surging rent prices under control. Despite the low-key environs, one group at the center of this effort has a track record for curbing rental prices in the Bay Area through grassroots activism.

