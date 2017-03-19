Rain, thunderstorms, hail headed to B...

Rain, thunderstorms, hail headed to Bay Area

In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a powerful storm beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region. The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday.

