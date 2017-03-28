Protests erupt at Sacramento town hall meeting as ICE director...
A day after California lawmakers decried a renewed call from U.S. Atty. Gen Jeff Sessions to strip so-called sanctuary cities of federal funds, an appearance Tuesday by the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a Sacramento town hall meeting touched off emotional reactions from protesters and officials there seeking answers about deportations and other actions in the state.
