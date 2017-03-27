Preliminary hearing date set for alleged shooter in Fairfield homicide
A preliminary hearing date was set Wednesday in Solano County Court for the suspect in an October 2016 gunshot slaying in Fairfield. By approval of Judge Peter B. Foor, Vashawn Lorenzo Davis, 24, is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. May 19. Cottonham was allegedly shot several times just before 10 p.m. Oct. 28, at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Alaska Avenue, according to police.
