Police urge 106 charged in clash at white nationalist rally

In this June 26, 2016, file photo, paramedics rush a stabbing victim to an ambulance after violence erupted during a white nationalist group's rally outside the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California Highway Patrol said, Wednesday, March, 8, 2017, that after an eight-month long investigation, it is seeking 68 felony charges and more than 500 misdemeanors against 106 individuals involved in the incident where more than a dozen of people suffered stab wounds, cuts and bruises.

