Police urge 106 charged in clash at white nationalist rally
KCRA television reporter Mike Luery runs away from members of the group called ANTIFA Sacramento , who are staging a counter-protest against the Traditionalist Worker Party and the Golden State Skinheads, at the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, June 26, 2016. Several people were stabbed Sunday when counter-protesters clashed with members of right-wing extremists groups that planned to hold a rally outside the Capitol building, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|3 hr
|davy
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|83
|Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|9 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Tue
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|10
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC