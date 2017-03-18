Police: Collision with Truck Kills Bicyclist on Auburn Folsom Road
The investigation is still ongoing and Auburn officials are asking the public for help in finding information surrounding the crash. This is the third deadly collision in under a week involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.
