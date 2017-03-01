Police catch suspect in Fairfield homicide in Sacramento
Police arrested a 26-year-old San Francisco man Thursday afternoon in Sacramento as a suspect in Tuesday's homicide on Mankas Boulevard, Fairfield police said Friday. Detectives identified Domingo M. Howard as a suspect in this case and tracked him to Sacramento, police said in a Friday update on the case.
