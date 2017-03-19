Police Accuse Woman of Pouring Bleach on Dog During Argument
Authorities say a woman has been accused of dumping bleach on her boyfriend's dog and his clothing during an argument. Sacramento police Officer Matthew McPhail says authorities arrested 34-year-old Gakazia Jackson on suspicion of animal cruelty Saturday after her boyfriend called to report she had poured bleach on his dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Chat History fr...
|8 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|10 hr
|Adamt144
|23
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|21 hr
|James Holder
|31
|Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar...
|Sat
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|2
|Here's how California ended up with too much so...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Mar 17
|Ryan Prince
|5,450
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Sgt Preston
|84
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC