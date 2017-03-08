Playwright explores humorous side of head injury
Comedian and B Street favorite Jack Gallagher has returned to the Mainstage with his latest world premiere production, "Concussed: Four Days in the Dark." Jack Gallagher's work takes a personal yet comedic look at many aspects of his life such as his Northeastern upbringing, marriage, parenting and a career in the entertainment industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
