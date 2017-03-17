Over 5,200 Marijuana Plants Confiscated from 9 Homes in Yuba, Sacramento Counties
An investigation that began with five homes in the Edgewater development in Linda spread to Sacramento County and has resulted in a total of nine homes found to have illegal marijuana grows in them. Eight people were arrested by Yuba County Sheriffs deputies.
