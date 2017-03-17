OP-ED: The cost of fixing California's infrastructure

There is broad agreement that California has allowed its infrastructure to seriously deteriorate, but not much accord on how to pay for the necessary improvements. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, half of the state's public roads are in poor condition, each motorist pays an average of $844 per year in costs from driving on roads in need of repair, 1,388 bridges are structurally deficient and there are 678 "high-hazard potential" dams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.