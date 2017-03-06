One Dead after Cement Truck Hits Cent...

One Dead after Cement Truck Hits Center Divide on Northbound I-5

One person was killed Monday after a cement truck hit the center divide along northbound Interstate 5, between Interstate 80 and Arena Boulevard in Sacramento. Collision, cement truck into center divide, Northbound I-5 between I-80 and Arena.

