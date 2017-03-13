Northern California McDonalda s offers new specialty McCafe drinks
McDonald's restaurants in the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto area are the first to test three new McCafé beverages that include a hot and iced Caramel Macchiato, French Vanilla Cappuccino and Americano . To enhance the McCafé specialty coffee drink experience, Northern California restaurants added new McCafé equipment to their kitchens which in turn enhance all the McCafe beverages, including mochas, lattes, and hot chocolate.
