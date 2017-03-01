New trial date set for baby sitter suspected of shaking child to death
A Travis Air Force Base woman suspected in the shaking death of a toddler she was baby sitting more than one year ago appeared briefly Friday morning in Solano County Superior Court, where attorneys and a judge confirmed her upcoming trial. The suspect, Gina Nicole Bailey, 26, was caring for an 18-month-old toddler on the evening of Dec. 17, 2015 before he suffered a severe brain injury after allegedly being dropped and shaken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|10 hr
|Daddyfucced4456
|5
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Well Well
|75
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Thu
|Mavis Fernley
|9
|How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|2
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|80
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC