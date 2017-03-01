New trial date set for baby sitter suspected of shaking child to death

A Travis Air Force Base woman suspected in the shaking death of a toddler she was baby sitting more than one year ago appeared briefly Friday morning in Solano County Superior Court, where attorneys and a judge confirmed her upcoming trial. The suspect, Gina Nicole Bailey, 26, was caring for an 18-month-old toddler on the evening of Dec. 17, 2015 before he suffered a severe brain injury after allegedly being dropped and shaken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.