Nationwide Anti-Semitic Threats, Vandalism Have Sacramento Police, Jewish Leaders on High Alert
The Jewish community is on edge following dozens of bomb threats at Jewish community centers nationwide and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis and Philadelphia. "Thank God these threats have not come to Sacramento, I think we would be naive to think they won't come here at some point," said Willie Recht, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Sacramento.
