Mother and two children among four ki...

Mother and two children among four killed in Sacramento house

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The four people killed last week in a quiet Northern California neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said Sunday. The victims are Angelique Vasquez, 45; her daughter, Mia Vasquez, 14; her son, Alvin Vasquez, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, according to the Sacramento County coroner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 2 min Mavis Fernley 7,095
Trump Eats Detainees 6 min Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10) 10 hr R12 Freon 8
Recover Deleted Music Files from Android 12 hr rachelhot 1
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) 22 hr Jerry Brown Sux 48
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Mon Real 84
Manager Your Android Device Data on PC Mon Password Manager 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC