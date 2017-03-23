More
Four people including a police officer are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at a bank and a law firm, followed by a standoff at an apartment complex in northern Wisconsin. Four people including a police officer are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at a bank and a law firm, followed by a standoff at an apartment complex in northern Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|40 min
|BuildTheWall
|34
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Sgt Preston
|87
|Recover Deleted Audios from Android
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|Thu
|Nice
|3
|is union bank ceo steve cummings black?
|Thu
|Union Bank Steve ...
|1
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC