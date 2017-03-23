More rain and snow possible Sunday
More wet weather and a cloudy break without precipitation are expected Saturday in the Central Sierra, followed by a weaker storm system by Sunday afternoon. Depending on how far south the current storm tracks as it moves east of the High Sierra crest, towns in the Sonora area and Yosemite Valley could receive up to 2 inches of rain by this afternoon.
#2 11 hrs ago
