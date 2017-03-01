Mitski announces new 2017 tour dates

Mitski announces new 2017 tour dates

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

Mitski will bring the haunting sounds of her recent album, Puberty 2, to even more audiences with the extension of her 2017 tour. The clever singer-songwriter will kick off her North American tour on April 7 in Canada and then work her way down the West Cost to Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) 19 min Guest 76
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 2 hr Luke 33
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 2 hr 13th Amendment 17
Easy Ways to Unlock Samsung Galaxy Devices with... 15 hr hermanzzzzz 2
Dirty Snapchat usernames 19 hr Calibro 8
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 22 hr EVille Ed 10
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento Sun Impeach Jerry Brown 24
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC