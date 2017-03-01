Mitski announces new 2017 tour dates
Mitski will bring the haunting sounds of her recent album, Puberty 2, to even more audiences with the extension of her 2017 tour. The clever singer-songwriter will kick off her North American tour on April 7 in Canada and then work her way down the West Cost to Southern California.
