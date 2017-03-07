Missing 11-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Safe
At around 10:50 p.m. Monday a citizen familiar with 11-year-old Nathaniel Lasater located him and returned him to his family. SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
