Men arrested in Benicia for leaving dogs unattended in vehicle
Dog owners Timothy StPierre, 49, and Sundy VongkHamSomPhou, 33, both of Sacramento are arrested after Benicia Police Department officers freed their trapped dogs. The canines were freed from their rough situation March 10 after a resident called 911 to alert dispatch they were barking and alone in vehicle.
