Men arrested in Benicia for leaving d...

Men arrested in Benicia for leaving dogs unattended in vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Dog owners Timothy StPierre, 49, and Sundy VongkHamSomPhou, 33, both of Sacramento are arrested after Benicia Police Department officers freed their trapped dogs. The canines were freed from their rough situation March 10 after a resident called 911 to alert dispatch they were barking and alone in vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook 3 hr rachelhot 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 8 hr Birds Landing Bob 6
Dirty Snapchat usernames 8 hr Babyygirl402 18
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 13 hr Luke 39
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Tue spud 30
Recover Deleted Contacts on Galaxy S7 Mon rachelhot 1
The Easiest Way to Wipe Data on Samsung Phones ... Mar 12 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC