McGuire, Dodd to chair wine industry committee

SACRAMENTO >> Senator Mike McGuire and Senator Bill Dodd have been appointed co-chairs on the Senate Select Committee on California's Wine Industry. The committee is made up of a bipartisan group of senators from around the state who are charged with overseeing the diverse issues affecting California's wine industry.

