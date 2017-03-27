McGuire, Dodd to chair wine industry committee
SACRAMENTO >> Senator Mike McGuire and Senator Bill Dodd have been appointed co-chairs on the Senate Select Committee on California's Wine Industry. The committee is made up of a bipartisan group of senators from around the state who are charged with overseeing the diverse issues affecting California's wine industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|88
|Sacramaniacs (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|49
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Mavis Fernley
|7,095
|Trump Eats Detainees
|6 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|2
|interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|R12 Freon
|8
|Recover Deleted Music Files from Android
|18 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Real
|84
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC