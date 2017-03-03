'March 4 Trump' planned for Saturday in Berkeley
A march for Donald Trump is planned in Berkeley this Saturday, one of dozens planned nationwide to show support for the new president. The "March 4 Trump" in Berkeley is the only event planned in the Bay Area and one of three planned in California.
