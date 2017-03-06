Man in Serious Condition After Sacram...

Man in Serious Condition After Sacramento Police Tase Him During Confrontation

14 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A bizarre chase through a midtown surgery center on Alhambra Boulevard and L Street ended Monday with a man in serious condition and Sacramento Police enacting their use-of-force protocol. "The man was seen by our officers trying to gain entry into a number of different rooms," said Officer Matt McPhail, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

