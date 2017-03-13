Man gets 40 years after kidnap victim...

Man gets 40 years after kidnap victim describes 'hell' SACRAMENTO,...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 hr evogamer213 20
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 10 hr Ryan Prince 5,450
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Thu Sgt Preston 84
Recover Deleted Pictures from Android SD Card Thu rachelhot 1
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia... Thu Tjkkelt 2
How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook Wed rachelhot 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 15 Birds Landing Bob 6
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC