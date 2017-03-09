Man Arrested for House Fire That Injured Two-Year-Old
Authorities arrested a man after they say he endangered a two-year-old girl in a house fire Tuesday evening. The fire occurred on 29th Avenue in Sacramento where 26-year-old Oscar Mareno and the young girl were occupying the residence.
