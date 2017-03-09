Man Arrested for House Fire That Inju...

Man Arrested for House Fire That Injured Two-Year-Old

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Authorities arrested a man after they say he endangered a two-year-old girl in a house fire Tuesday evening. The fire occurred on 29th Avenue in Sacramento where 26-year-old Oscar Mareno and the young girl were occupying the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 3 hr Freedom 36
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 11 hr Bob 2
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software 12 hr Tjkkelt 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 13 hr Wildchild 26
Review: AVIA MOBILITY 19 hr Lynne 1
Recover Deleted Contacts, Photos, Messages from... 23 hr Looking Good 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Wed LaMarcusDeLoren 83
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC