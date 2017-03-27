Los Angeles assemblyman returns to work in Sacramento after more than two-week absence
After more than two weeks away from the state Capitol, Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was back at work Monday, with his staff blaming the absence on unspecified medical reasons. "I'm not going to comment on what the illness was," said his chief of staff, Darryl Lucien, who added that the legislator was "feeling better" Monday.
