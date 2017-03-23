Listen for echoing hoofs and look for locomotives in Old Sacramento
What: Sacramento grew like mad amid the Gold Rush, and its oldest neighborhood -- now an eight-block state historic park and tourist attraction -- is a riverside district full of wooden sidewalks and 1850s architecture, with riverboat hotel the Delta King docked next door, paddle wheel and all. One of its oldest structures is the B.F. Hastings Building at 2nd and J streets, the final station for westbound for Pony Express riders in 1860-61 and now site of a snug little Wells Fargo History Museum .
