Legislation hopes to aid teacher housing

Legislation hopes to aid teacher housing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SACRAMENTO >> Assemblymember Tony Thurmond introduced legislation which will provide financial assistance to school districts to help fund the predevelopment and development of housing for school employees, including teachers. “The exorbitant cost of housing in California has made teacher recruitment and retention very difficult,” said Thurmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar... 2 hr Newt G s Next Rel... 2
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 hr Rev Ike 22
News Here's how California ended up with too much so... 23 hr Solarman 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Fri Ryan Prince 5,450
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Thu Sgt Preston 84
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 15 Birds Landing Bob 6
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 15 Luke 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC