Legislation hopes to aid teacher housing
SACRAMENTO >> Assemblymember Tony Thurmond introduced legislation which will provide financial assistance to school districts to help fund the predevelopment and development of housing for school employees, including teachers. “The exorbitant cost of housing in California has made teacher recruitment and retention very difficult,” said Thurmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar...
|2 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|2
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 hr
|Rev Ike
|22
|Here's how California ended up with too much so...
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Ryan Prince
|5,450
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Sgt Preston
|84
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Luke
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC