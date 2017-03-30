Landscaper Hit, Killed in Crash Along Del Paso Road
A landscaping worker was killed in a crash along Del Paso Road late Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police. Police say officers responded to reports that a truck hit a pole around 11 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found the truck had hit a person, a tree and then a pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|9 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|6 hr
|Kelly Conway Tweety
|39
|Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung Galaxy S7
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|RiccardoFire
|90
|Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide.
|Wed
|sickout
|1
|Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Amy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC