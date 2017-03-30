Landscaper Hit, Killed in Crash Along...

Landscaper Hit, Killed in Crash Along Del Paso Road

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A landscaping worker was killed in a crash along Del Paso Road late Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police. Police say officers responded to reports that a truck hit a pole around 11 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found the truck had hit a person, a tree and then a pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 9 min Birds Landing Bob 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 6 hr Kelly Conway Tweety 39
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung Galaxy S7 15 hr rachelhot 1
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 19 hr RiccardoFire 90
Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen Wed rachelhot 1
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. Wed sickout 1
Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09) Wed Amy 9
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC