Kathryn D. Marocchino: A great PRCL

On March 5, The Nikki Hospice Foundation for Pets and the Humane Society of the North Bay held their 12th Annual Pet Remembrance Candle Lighting at Skyview Memorial Lawn's Garden Chapel - an event that dates to 2006. As a memorial ceremony for those wishing to honor their beloved pets, this gathering provides a safe and comforting space for Bay Area pet parents who come together to grieve the loss of their companion animals within the compassionate circle of trust and hope that unites a like-minded community.

