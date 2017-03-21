Jury: Sacramento County to pay gravel miners $100 million
A federal jury has awarded more than $100 million to a pair of gravel mining families in their lawsuit against Sacramento County. The lawsuit alleged that the county had put Jay Schneider and Joseph and Yvette Hardesty out of business for the benefit of a bigger rival, Teichert Construction company.
