Jewish caucus a powerful advocate in ...

Jewish caucus a powerful advocate in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

When Marc Levine and Richard Bloom were sworn into office on Dec. 3, 2012, they became the only Jewish members of the state Assembly. Now, two terms later, they're part of a thriving 16-member California Legislative Jewish Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 2 hr Your Service Prov... 81
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia... 11 hr Tjkkelt 2
How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook 16 hr rachelhot 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 22 hr Birds Landing Bob 6
Dirty Snapchat usernames 22 hr Babyygirl402 18
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Wed Luke 39
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Tue spud 30
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC