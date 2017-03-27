Huge tree crushes car at downtown Sacramento cathedral
A giant tree came crashing down Friday morning on a car at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento. The tree was seen laying on the Toyota about 10:45 a.m. as it was parked in front of the cathedral between J and K streets.
