Huge tree crushes car at downtown Sacramento cathedral

15 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A giant tree came crashing down Friday morning on a car at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento. The tree was seen laying on the Toyota about 10:45 a.m. as it was parked in front of the cathedral between J and K streets.

