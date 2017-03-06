House votes to ban holding phones whi...

House votes to ban holding phones while driving

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Wednesday, June 22, 2016, file photo, a driver uses her mobile phone while sitting in traffic in Sacramento, Calif. A measure to ban holding a phone while driving passed in the Washington state House a day after a similar measure passed in the Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 7 hr spud 21
Dirty Snapchat usernames 8 hr LaMarcusDeLoren 10
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 11 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 11 hr Birds Landing Bob 35
Galaxy S7 Photo Recovery Mon rachelhot 1
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) Mon Tprman 27
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mon Guest 75
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC