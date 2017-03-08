Homeless hero: Transient saves bridge...

Homeless hero: Transient saves bridge jumper near Sacramento State University

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

The situation unfolded early in the morning of March 1, according to an incident summary from the Sacramento Police Department. Shortly past midnight that Wednesday, a homeless man reportedly came across a male subject who was preparing to leap off the Guy West Bridge with a rope around his neck .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 33 min davy 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 1 hr LaMarcusDeLoren 83
Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro... 1 hr rachelhot 1
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames Tue LaMarcusDeLoren 10
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Tue Birds Landing Bob 35
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC