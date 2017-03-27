Holy Rosary school celebrates 130 years

Holy Rosary school celebrates 130 years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

DAILY DEMOCRAT Izabelle Ponce looks into a glass case a a beanie worn by her mother, Christine Hernandez, who attended Holy Rosary School decades earlier. Hundreds of graduates - or those whose family graduated - from Holy Rosary School attended a 130th anniversary and Fleur de Lis dinner over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) 7 hr Creeper 47
interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10) 9 hr Chunk 7
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 13 hr Real 84
Manager Your Android Device Data on PC 22 hr Password Manager 3
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Mar 25 jonjedi 35
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
News 4 people, including 2 children, found dead in N... Mar 25 Tracybench55 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC